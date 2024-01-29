Will Taylor Swift Be At The Super Bowl? Here's How She Could Make It Happen

Are you ready for it? Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is headed to the Super Bowl after winning the AFC Championship game. They'll be playing the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. The big question — along with who the winner will be — is will Taylor Swift, Kelce's girlfriend, be there? We're going to bet that she is, even though it would involve lots of flying since she'll be performing on the other side of the world the day before the big game. Here's how the schedule breaks down, and why we think she'll be there.

Swift is starting back up with more international dates on The Eras Tour, starting on February 7 in Tokyo. She performs there four nights in a row, then she has nearly a week off — her next show is on February 16 in Melbourne, Australia. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas. So she could fly out of Tokyo at, say, 1:01 a.m. on February 11, and she would arrive in Las Vegas on the evening of February 10. Plenty of time!

We hope she makes it, if nothing else, to see Kelce send Swift a sweet gesture from the field. The tour dates must have been planned long before Kelce and Swift started dating, so we like to think it was serendipity that there just happened to be a blank space in her schedule to see Kelce play.