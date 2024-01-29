Gisele Bündchen's Mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, Dead At 75
Vânia Nonnenmacher, the mother of supermodel Gisele Bündchen, died on January 28, 2024, at the age of 75. Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, the private hospital in Brazil where she passed away, released a statement confirming her cause of death as cancer, as reported by People. She had been admitted to the hospital a few days before her death.
Nonnenmacher had a hand in Bündchen's modeling career; she signed her daughter up for classes to help improve her posture when she was young. Nonnenmacher herself even got to appear on a fashion magazine cover.
Bündchen posed with her mother for the cover of Vogue Brazil in 2018. In an Instagram post of the cover photo, Bündchen wrote: "It feels so good to be with you Mom. To reconnect with my essence, my origins, to nature." Bündchen hasn't yet publicly commented on her mother's death.
Gisele Bündchen was close to her mother
Gisele Bündchen has talked with love about her mother on social media over the years. The two clearly seemed close, and Vânia Nonnenmacher's death has undoubtedly affected Bündchen. In September 2023, Bündchen wrote on Instagram about some of what she learned from her mom, like her passion for nature. "The love of plants and nature has been a big part of our family for generations," the model shared. "My grandmother passed down that knowledge and wisdom to my mother, who introduced me to the benefits of plants starting when I was a little girl."
Bündchen also celebrated her mother on International Women's Day in 2022. In a post on Facebook, she wrote, "I am so grateful to all the amazing women [who] have crossed my path and inspired me, 'specially my wonder mom." Along with Bündchen, Nonnenmacher has five other daughters. Our thoughts go out to the entire family at this difficult time.