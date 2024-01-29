Gisele Bündchen's Mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, Dead At 75

Vânia Nonnenmacher, the mother of supermodel Gisele Bündchen, died on January 28, 2024, at the age of 75. Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, the private hospital in Brazil where she passed away, released a statement confirming her cause of death as cancer, as reported by People. She had been admitted to the hospital a few days before her death.

Nonnenmacher had a hand in Bündchen's modeling career; she signed her daughter up for classes to help improve her posture when she was young. Nonnenmacher herself even got to appear on a fashion magazine cover.

Bündchen posed with her mother for the cover of Vogue Brazil in 2018. In an Instagram post of the cover photo, Bündchen wrote: "It feels so good to be with you Mom. To reconnect with my essence, my origins, to nature." Bündchen hasn't yet publicly commented on her mother's death.