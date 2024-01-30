What To Know About Hallmark Star Jonathan Keltz

Actor Jonathan Keltz made his mark on Hallmark Channel by appearing in a variety of their feel-good romance movies. His career success is in part due to his parents moving him from New York to Toronto when he was a teenager. Keltz told The TV Addict in 2015 how that move was beneficial. "I started working when I was about 16 years old doing film and TV stuff in Toronto," the actor explained, "and I used that experience to get representation out in L.A., then moved to L.A. right after high school." Although he wasn't a main cast member of "Degrassi," Keltz appeared in four episodes of "Degrassi: The Next Generation" while living in Toronto.

Jonathan isn't the only member of the Keltz family with an entertainment industry connection. His father, Martin Keltz, co-founded Scholastic Productions, Inc. Martin produced a variety of film and TV projects aimed at young audiences with that company.

One role Jonathan was particularly excited to get was Jake Steinberg on "Entourage." In an interview with TV Fanatic about getting the part, he said, "I did about 37 backflips." He surprised his friends by not telling them he got on the show. Their reaction was priceless — as he explained, "Everyone was freaking out, my phone was ringing off the hook." The character of Jake wound up sticking around on "Entourage" longer than the single scene he was written for, and his star only kept rising from there.