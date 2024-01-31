The Crushing Reason Demi Moore Ended Her Engagement To Emilio Estevez
Before her high-profile relationships with Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, award-winning actor Demi Moore was entangled with fellow teen star Emilio Estevez. The two 80s icons were members of the infamous Brat Pack, garnering a reputation for bratty behavior while becoming known for hit coming-of-age films like "The Breakfast Club" and "About Last Night."
Moore and Estevez kicked off their romance while filming "St. Elmo's Fire," becoming engaged in less than six month's time. However, the relationship was ultimately short-lived, with Moore putting an indefinite end to the engagement after realizing that she wasn't a major priority for her partner. The revelation came after alleged infidelity on the part of Estevez.
"Emilio and I had in fact just mailed out the invitations for our wedding when a friend told me she had seen him out with someone else in L.A.," the New Mexico native wrote in "Inside Out." "During a two-week breakup a few months before, he'd slept with an 'ex' girlfriend, lied about it, and then been forced to tell me the truth when he found out she was pregnant."
Demi Moore discovered she wasn't her fiancé's priority
Emilio Estevez's apparent unfaithfulness was no doubt heartbreaking for Demi Moore, but it wasn't quite the final straw for their relationship. Following the infidelity, Moore's therapist recommended she bring her fiancé in for a joint session. "She wanted him to communicate his priorities to me directly, in person," Moore wrote in her memoir, explaining that Estevez ultimately agreed after some initial reluctance. "When he revealed his priorities in that session—you'll be shocked to hear—I was pretty low on this list."
This prompted the "Ghost" actor to indefinitely delay their wedding and eventually break things off completely. During a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, Moore reflected on this era of their relationship, revealing it was the best decision for both of them. "Emilio and I were at two different junctures in our internal lives," she told the outlet. "Emilio's focus was more work-oriented. There were certain things that he, at his age, wasn't interested in." Despite going their separate ways, the two Brat Pack members were ultimately able to remain friends.
Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez remained friends after their split
Despite the abrupt end to their relationship, Demi Moore and Emilio Estevez were able to remain friends in the years following their breakup. "Ending it was not saying 'You're a real a**hole, that's why I'm leaving,'" Moore explained to Vanity Fair. "It was 'Wow, I really love you so much, but it's not right, is it?'"
In this way, the 80s icons were able to maintain a professional relationship, with Moore even accompanying Estevez to the premiere of his 1987 flick "Stakeout" a few months after their split. As she mentions in her memoir, the event turned out to be pretty significant in the long run, as it was there that she met her future husband, Bruce Willis.
Decades later, Estevez even cast Moore in a leading role in his 2006 film "Bobby," with the two playing a toxic husband and wife duo in the JFK-centered drama. "It was no reflection on what our relationship was like when we were engaged," Estevez lightheartedly told Oprah.com. "She and I had been friends for years." Though the two Brat Pack stars weren't able to make their whirlwind romance last, we're glad these icons could remain such great friends.