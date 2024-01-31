The Crushing Reason Demi Moore Ended Her Engagement To Emilio Estevez

Before her high-profile relationships with Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, award-winning actor Demi Moore was entangled with fellow teen star Emilio Estevez. The two 80s icons were members of the infamous Brat Pack, garnering a reputation for bratty behavior while becoming known for hit coming-of-age films like "The Breakfast Club" and "About Last Night."

Moore and Estevez kicked off their romance while filming "St. Elmo's Fire," becoming engaged in less than six month's time. However, the relationship was ultimately short-lived, with Moore putting an indefinite end to the engagement after realizing that she wasn't a major priority for her partner. The revelation came after alleged infidelity on the part of Estevez.

"Emilio and I had in fact just mailed out the invitations for our wedding when a friend told me she had seen him out with someone else in L.A.," the New Mexico native wrote in "Inside Out." "During a two-week breakup a few months before, he'd slept with an 'ex' girlfriend, lied about it, and then been forced to tell me the truth when he found out she was pregnant."