False Rumors People Believe About Anderson Cooper

One of the most disturbing rumors about Anderson Cooper is that he used an injured boy to protect himself. In 2010, while reporting on political unrest in Haiti, Cooper and the CNN crew found themselves caught in a riot. Amid the chaos, bricks were hurled, resulting in a youngster being struck in the head. Per the raw footage posted to YouTube, Cooper dragged the boy to safety and even tried consoling him. Despite his courageous actions, the image of Cooper holding the kid and running was misinterpreted as the anchor using him as a human shield.

The false narrative originated in 2010 on fake news sites like Dead Serious News and has repeatedly resurfaced on social media over the years. In 2013, a Reddit thread discussed the human shield scenario as satire, with some users claiming it was real. Then, in a 2014 interview with the Television Academy, the journalist candidly shared his experience, recalling, "Everybody just disappeared, and I thought they were going to throw another brick at this kid."

Cooper detailed how he then quickly grabbed the boy, tucked him under his arm, and ran with him. However, as rumors live forever on the internet, the TV personality briefly addressed the conspiracy theory again in 2018 on "Anderson Cooper 360°," stating simply, "I really don't even know what to say to that ridiculous idea."