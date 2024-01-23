Why Cheryl Hines Doesn't Think Husband RFK Jr. Is A Conspiracy Theorist

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s public endorsement of conspiracy theories is not a recent development. As the environmental lawyer pursues the 2024 United States presidential election as an independent candidate, he continues to promote many worrisome stances. While other celebrities are lining up to deny their support for RFK Jr., his wife, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines, doesn't think her husband is a conspiracy theorist. Her reasoning, however, is peculiar.

In their joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when questioned about RFK Jr.'s inclination to endorse unverified claims, Hines shared that she never even considered the possibility of her partner being a conspiracist. She went on to justify his controversial remarks by saying, "I would think that you would see the world through a different lens if you saw your uncle be assassinated, then your father." The actress added, "I do find it mysterious and odd, and all of it to be larger-than-life."

RFK Jr. has been spreading misinformation on a range of subjects, from openly opposing vaccines and suggesting certain races are less prone to contracting the coronavirus to asserting the theft of the 2004 presidential election and blaming Prozac for the surge in mass shootings in the US. Despite even RFK Jr.'s family publicly expressing concerns about his controversial statements, Hines continues demonstrating unwavering support for her husband.