Chita Rivera, Broadway Legend, Dead At 91

Chita Rivera, known for originating iconic Broadway roles including Anita in "West Side Story" in 1957 and Velma Kelly in "Chicago" in 1975, has died at the age of 91, as reported by The New York Times. Her death was announced in a statement from her daughter Lisa Mordente; it came after a short, and as yet undisclosed, illness. She's survived by three siblings and her daughter.

Rivera was an outstanding dancer, singer, and actor, and her career in the theater spanned decades. She was nominated for 10 Tony awards, and she won for best actress in a musical twice. In 2018, she received a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, and she revealed then how much the award and her time on stage meant to her. "I would not trade my life in the theatre for anything as the theatre IS life," she said, per the Tony Awards.

More to come...