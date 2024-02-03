Meet Joey Lawrence's Three Children

Former child star Joey Lawrence is all grown up and a father to three children. The small screen veteran shares his first two daughters, Charleston "Charli" Lawrence and Liberty Lawrence, with his ex-wife, Chandie Yawn-Nelson. Charli arrived in 2006 and Liberty in 2010. In 2023, he welcomed his third daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, with his current wife, Samantha Cope.

Joey has made no secret of his affection for his children and views fatherhood as a gift. "No words will ever be able to describe what I feel inside when I look at my daughters. Perfection comes to mind, but that doesn't even do it justice," he wrote on Instagram in 2023 alongside a photo of all three of his girls. "I am such a blessed man. The gift of fatherhood is the greatest gift of all, and I am just so incredibly grateful."

The "Blossom" actor is a dedicated parent intent on raising his children without outside help. "We don't have nannies. We do the parenting ourselves," he told OK! magazine in 2013. In the same interview, he also spoke about being a girl dad. "I wouldn't change it for the world. A lot of estrogen, a lot of crying, but it's sweet music to my ears," he said. But who are Joey Lawrence's three daughters? It's time to meet them.