The Stunning Transformation Of Melissa Joan Hart

Looking back on our most beloved treasures of the '90s, it seems almost impossible to think about the era without the thought of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" passing through our brains. Between the lighthearted plotline, loveable characters, and iconic fashion, "Sabrina" was a television show that captured the hearts of all ages. At the root of the series was the fairly new to the scene Melissa Joan Hart, who took on the role of Sabrina Spellman when she was just 20 years old — which was several years older than the character she was playing. Hart's humorous and sarcastic personality made her the perfect fit for a teenager who comes to find out that she and her family are witches.

These days, Hart is mostly focusing on her role as a mother. "As far as raising them, they can see I am in the working world and I have a really good work ethic," she said in an exclusive interview with Hello! "I'm trying to teach them to stay busy, to be a part of your community. I'm trying to make them well-rounded men." Her husband, Mark Wilkerson, stays at home with the children while Hart — whose role has now reversed to behind-the-camera work — tackles her career as a director.

A lot has happened in between the "Sabrina" years and Hart's current place in motherhood and directing. Here, we're taking a look at the stunning transformation of Melissa Joan Hart.