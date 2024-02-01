Who Is Hallmark Hunk Corey Cott's Famous Brother Casey?

Despite the fact that Casey Cott has received rave reviews for his various theater roles, Casey was the last of his siblings to discover the magic of musical theater. Casey's brother Corey Cott was involved in theater from a young age, and their sister Carly Cott was a dancer when she was young; however, Casey didn't develop an interest in the stage until high school. At the time, the school was putting on a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" and Casey's brother and sister were auditioning, so their mother encouraged him to try out as well. While his part in the musical was admittedly small, it sparked his interest in pursuing a career in theater.

However, Casey Cott got cast as Kevin Keller in "Riverdale," postponing his venture into the world of musical theater. Finally, in 2023, Casey was able to make his Broadway debut as Christian in "Moulin Rouge." Although his path to the stage was not what he expected, Casey has been having a great time finally realizing his dreams and taking on that role.

"It's, like, 10 times everything I expected," he told Paul Wontorek in an interview with Broadway.com. "It's beautiful because the character without a filter is actually full of love and kindness and joy, and not skepticism and anger and a lot of things that are in this world. [...] Even if you're having a tough day, you get to go paint this picture of what the world could look like [...] through 70 pop songs."