Who Is Hallmark Hunk Corey Cott's Famous Brother Casey?
The Hallmark Channel is the place to be whether it's Christmastime, Valentine's Day, or in the dead of summer. Their movies satisfy no matter what the season, and one of those fan-favorites was the 2023 film "Making Waves." The movie featured Holland Roden as Amelia, a music executive who wants to sign a new band to her label only to find that the lead singer is her former flame, Will, played by Corey Cott. Cott started his career in musicals, making his Broadway debut as Jack Kelly in "Newsies" before receiving acclaim for his role as Donny Novitski in the original Broadway cast of "Bandstand." Since then, he's dabbled in television work, appearing in Hallmark's "Butlers In Love" as well as NBC's "Chicago Med." The former musical theater star has successfully transitioned over to a career on-screen, but his famous brother has done the reverse.
Corey Cott's brother, Casey Cott, was planning on a career in musical theater while studying at Carnegie Mellon University until an opportunity for a television role came up. Casey was cast in "Riverdale" and took over the CW for seven seasons. When the show ended, he was finally able to pursue other career opportunities, including musical roles (and making his Broadway debut). While Casey Cott is taking over on stage, there's more to the former "Riverdale" star than meets the eye.
Cott had a roundabout path to Broadway
Despite the fact that Casey Cott has received rave reviews for his various theater roles, Casey was the last of his siblings to discover the magic of musical theater. Casey's brother Corey Cott was involved in theater from a young age, and their sister Carly Cott was a dancer when she was young; however, Casey didn't develop an interest in the stage until high school. At the time, the school was putting on a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" and Casey's brother and sister were auditioning, so their mother encouraged him to try out as well. While his part in the musical was admittedly small, it sparked his interest in pursuing a career in theater.
However, Casey Cott got cast as Kevin Keller in "Riverdale," postponing his venture into the world of musical theater. Finally, in 2023, Casey was able to make his Broadway debut as Christian in "Moulin Rouge." Although his path to the stage was not what he expected, Casey has been having a great time finally realizing his dreams and taking on that role.
"It's, like, 10 times everything I expected," he told Paul Wontorek in an interview with Broadway.com. "It's beautiful because the character without a filter is actually full of love and kindness and joy, and not skepticism and anger and a lot of things that are in this world. [...] Even if you're having a tough day, you get to go paint this picture of what the world could look like [...] through 70 pop songs."
Cott has a family of his own
While Casey Cott is making moves in his professional life, he's also experienced some incredible milestones in his personal one as well. Cott tied the knot with girlfriend Nichola Basara in 2021, and the couple celebrated the event with many of his "Riverdale" cast members, including KJ Apa and Madelaine Petsch. Cott and Basara were met with much congratulations from their friends and family on their special day, including "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes, who wrote on her Instagram Story, "Congrats to the cutest couple on Earth @caseycott and @nicholabarasa."
Cott experienced another special moment with Basara in April 2023 when they announced that the couple was expecting their first child. They welcomed their son in September 2023, and couldn't be happier to be first-time parents.
"As one major milestone in our lives — 'Riverdale,' along with our time in Vancouver — comes to an end, this beautiful new chapter is about to begin," Cott told People. "We are just so excited to be parents and to make this child's life as amazing as humanly possible!"