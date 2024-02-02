Bill Clinton Blames His Monica Lewinsky Affair On The Pressure Of Being President

This article contains references to sexual assault.

The scandal surrounding the affair between then-President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky ultimately cost Clinton his presidency after he was impeached in 1998 on charges of obstruction of justice, abuse of office, and perjury. But according to the 42nd president, who delved into the scandal in the 2020 Hulu docuseries "Hillary," his presidency is what caused the affair in the first place.

Clinton, who was 49 at the time of the scandal, spoke remorsefully about what happened with the then-22-year-old Lewinsky. He likened his time in office to being in a "15-round prize fight that was extended to 30 rounds, and here's something that'll take your mind off it for a while," adding, "Everybody's life has pressures and disappointments and terrors, fears of whatever, things I did to manage my anxieties for years," (via The New York Times).

The Clinton–Lewinsky scandal, as it was often called, left a permanent mark on his presidential tenure and negatively affected the reputation, life, and career of his wife, Hillary Clinton, and the promising young intern whose name would be linked with wrongdoing for decades after the fact. Unsurprisingly, Clinton's description of the affair as "anxiety management" raised more than a few eyebrows on social media.