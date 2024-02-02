Modern Family's Ed O'Neill Almost Blew His Chance At A Big Hollywood Break

On "Modern Family," Ed O'Neill is everyone's favorite grumpy grandpa with a heart of gold. In real life, however, O'Neill is a more laid-back person, which makes the idea of him joining the mob seem even more outlandish. However, he was in a tough spot financially when the offer came knocking on his door. After graduating college, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent because of his impressive track record as a college football player.

When O'Neill spoke on "The Rich Eisen Show," he explained that he aimed to be an outside linebacker after joining the team. He recalled that his supportive father was immediately concerned when he saw young men partaking in a rigorous fitness regime at training camp, so he made sure to let his son know that he didn't have to go through with it. Ed O'Neill decided to stay, and although he had a great time at the camp, he didn't make it much farther and was cut two weeks later.

After that, he tried to make ends meet by working as a social studies teacher at his alma mater high school and picking up shifts as a waiter. At that point, joining the mob didn't seem like the worst idea to O'Neill, who knew many mafia members because they were his friend's fathers. During an appearance on his "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's "Dinner's On Me" podcast, he recalled how one of his mafia buddies took him on a ride that seemed straight out of a movie.