Modern Family's Ed O'Neill Almost Blew His Chance At A Big Hollywood Break
On "Modern Family," Ed O'Neill is everyone's favorite grumpy grandpa with a heart of gold. In real life, however, O'Neill is a more laid-back person, which makes the idea of him joining the mob seem even more outlandish. However, he was in a tough spot financially when the offer came knocking on his door. After graduating college, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent because of his impressive track record as a college football player.
When O'Neill spoke on "The Rich Eisen Show," he explained that he aimed to be an outside linebacker after joining the team. He recalled that his supportive father was immediately concerned when he saw young men partaking in a rigorous fitness regime at training camp, so he made sure to let his son know that he didn't have to go through with it. Ed O'Neill decided to stay, and although he had a great time at the camp, he didn't make it much farther and was cut two weeks later.
After that, he tried to make ends meet by working as a social studies teacher at his alma mater high school and picking up shifts as a waiter. At that point, joining the mob didn't seem like the worst idea to O'Neill, who knew many mafia members because they were his friend's fathers. During an appearance on his "Modern Family" co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's "Dinner's On Me" podcast, he recalled how one of his mafia buddies took him on a ride that seemed straight out of a movie.
Ed O'Neill wasn't entirely opposed to joining the mafia
When Ed O'Neill spoke on the "Dinner's On Me" podcast, he recalled how his mobster friend casually mentioned that he knew his finances were looking pretty dire during the drive, and the "Married ... With Children" star admitted that he was drifting without any real plans for the future. The ride ended at a bougie restaurant that O'Neill would have never been able to afford back then.
After noting that O'Neill was in an exemplary shape because of his football training, he recalled, "We left and he said, 'You can do this kind of stuff for me, you know, I'll protect you, I'll give you easy stuff,'" he continued. "Just you collect here. You run, you drop something off here and there. You know, you may have to lean on a guy. You're good at that. You can make some good money." O'Neill told his friend he would seriously think about the job, but admitted that he was also considering a career in acting. After mulling it over, he decided that it wasn't the worst idea for a drifter like him.
His father set him on the right path
Ed O'Neill's father soon caught wind of what was going on. The "Dutch" star recalled how his dad started the conversation by asking if he would be willing to spend time behind bars, adding, "He said, 'You couldn't do time. You'd have a hard time being in jail, right?'" he continued. "I said, 'No, I don't think I could do time.' He said, 'OK.'" So, O'Neill let his mafia buddy know that he appreciated the offer, but he would soon relocate to New York to become a movie star.
At the time, he was 23, but his big break didn't come until age 41 with "Married ... With Children." Thankfully, O'Neill made more than what you would think with the show and never felt the temptation to join the mob again. But before his starring role in "Married ... With Children," he auditioned for a beloved sitcom: "Cheers." O'Neill wasn't who the producers had in mind for the role, so they turned him down and cast Ted Danson instead. Even his "Modern Family" casting process played out similarly.
Speaking to E!, the Pritchett family patriarch remembered that he loved the part of Jay Pritchett after reading the script. He aced his audition and only had one competitor left for the part: Craig T. Nelson. One day, his agent rang to let him know that Nelson clinched the role. However, Nelson didn't quite fit into the budget, so they called O'Neill's agent to ask if the actor was still interested, and he jumped at the opportunity.