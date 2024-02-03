Ben Stiller's Children Have Grown Up To Be Stunning

Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are parents to two children. Their eldest, Ella Stiller, was born in April 2002, and their son, Quinlin Dempsey Stiller, in July 2005. Growing up as the children of two celebrities, Ella and Quinlin, they have been exposed to the entertainment industry from a young age but have lived mostly out of the spotlight. Now that they've grown up, Ella wants to follow in her parents' footsteps, and Quinlin seeks a more private life.

Ben supports his children pursuing an acting career, although he acknowledges it's not without drawbacks. "It's not the easiest business, and I think I would try to tell them the ups and downs, you know? Or, try to give 'em some sort of overview of my experience and give them a sort of an idea of what it is. But, if you love doing it, that's why you should do it," he told Chicago Parent in 2010. Taylor echoed these thoughts in an interview with Us Weekly in 2018. "I think living in New York City, [Ella] has been exposed to so many incredible things and shows ... she has the bug," she said of their daughter wanting to be an actor. "There's nothing you can do about it, but I did not encourage it."

Regardless of who their parents are, Ella and Quinlin are two interesting individuals — and very different from each other.