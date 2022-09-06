Why Sean Penn And Ben Stiller Have Been Banned From Russia

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the United States and NATO allies responded by imposing a number of sanctions against the former USSR, including a ban on the delivery of luxury goods from the U.K. and the EU to Russia, sanctions on members of the Russian regime, and a U.S. ban on Russian oil. "We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a White House press briefing. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to [President Vladimir] Putin."

The U.S. also sanctioned several Russian citizens, including Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. As a result, Russia imposed its own sanctions on several American officials, prohibiting them from traveling to Russia. While the list includes President Biden, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William Burns, and others (per CNN), there are also people outside of the government on the ban list, including Hunter Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. "I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award," Clinton quipped in a response that sent Twitter into a tizzy.

But Putin didn't stop there, banning 25 additional Americans from stepping foot in Russia — including two Hollywood heavyweights.