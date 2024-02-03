Ivanka Trump Reportedly Wanted To Take Over Melania's First Lady Duties

Donald Trump has two women who have played very prominent roles while he was in the White House: his third wife, Melania Trump, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Melania of course served as the nation's First Lady while Ivanka was her father's political advisor. Donald's second daughter, Tiffany Trump, was not as involved in the White House as much as her older sister Ivanka, and their two brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric.

However, it's been reported that Ivanka wanted to take over Melania's duties as the first lady. Ivanka was so competitive with Melania that she wanted to step into a role that she didn't quite fit into, seeing how she was only her father's daughter and not his spouse.

Ivanka's relationship with her step-mother Melania can perhaps best be described by their interactions at public events and on the red carpet. Both seem to remain calm, cool, and cordial whenever they are with one another. But it seems like there is more than what meets the eye as the two supposedly had a more complicated relationship behind the scenes. And it's one that certainly has a lot of people raising their eyebrows over it.