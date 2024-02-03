How Patrick Mahomes Feels About Travis Kelce (And His Romance With Taylor Swift)

NFL players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both play for the Kansas City Chiefs and have a close bond. "I honestly feel like he's my brother," Mahomes told NFL Live on ESPN in November 2023.

He's got nothing but nice things to say about Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, too. During a press conference a couple of months earlier, Mahomes was asked if he and Swift had a chance to meet yet. He confirmed that they had, saying: "She was really cool, good people. But ... I'm gonna let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

Kelce's status as a pop culture mainstay of the modern era tripled when he and music icon Taylor Swift entered a relationship. Mahomes has not fed into the frenzy surrounding his friend's relationship, though. Referring to the buzz around the Chiefs following Swift's attendance at their games, NFL Live on ESPN interviewer Jeff Darlington asked, "The attention on the Chiefs right now: does it feel any bigger than, say, winning the Super Bowl twice?" Mahomes admitted that it felt the same and that, while Swift and Kelce's relationship is "a huge deal," to him it's all business as usual. "I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fanbases than it does to the guys that are actually in the building," he said.