Taylor Swift's Best BFF Moments With Brittany Mahomes

Ever since Taylor Swift's friends and family banded together to hook her up with Travis Kelce, the two have been going strong and getting more public with their relationship, subsequently taking the pop culture zeitgeist by storm. Swift becoming the girlfriend of an NFL player means that she has expanded her social circle to other players and their wives, girlfriends, and families. Brittany Mahomes — wife of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes — is one person who has found herself in Swift's social circle.

After Swift and Brittany had been spotted watching Chiefs games together, and also spending time out and about, an insider told Us Weekly how happy Brittany was about her new friend. "Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor," they said. "They've hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time. Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great."

Swift has shared some fun BFF moments with Brittany since they met, including an iconic handshake.