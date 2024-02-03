What The Cast Of Sonny With A Chance Is Doing Today

Following "Sonny with a Chance," music became Demi Lovato's primary creative outlet. Her first album after "Sonny" was "Unbroken," which featured singles "Skyscraper" and "Give Your Heart a Break." Since then, she's continued to crank out album after album. Her most recent release is "Revamped," which consists of rock-heavy covers of some of her older hits. She has been nominated for two Grammy awards (for album "Confident" and Christina Aguilera collaboration "Fall in Line"), and performed at the ceremony in 2020.

In 2018, Lovato was hospitalized for a heroin overdose. She opened up about her past struggles in a 2021 YouTube Originals docuseries, titled "Dancing with the Devil." The show sheds light on Lovato's near-death experience via interviews with Lovato and her family and friends, including "So Random!" alum Matthew Scott Montgomery. In a statement, she spoke about her choice to address her addiction and recovery publicly. "I'm grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world," she said.

In 2023, Lovato announced that she would be stepping into the director's chair with a project near and dear to her heart — "Child Star," a documentary film that highlights the challenges that children experience when growing up in the spotlight. According to a press release, it aims to "reach beyond the traditional narratives seen in op-eds and tabloids to consider the changing nature of growing up in an increasingly connected and public world."