The Star-Studded Romcom Marc Blucas Was In Before His Hallmark Days

On the must-watch Hallmark channel, Marc Blucas is known for starring in made-for-TV movies like "Miss Christmas," "Season for Love," "Good Morning Christmas!" While we love seeing the actor in these feel-good roles, they are far from his first foray into acting. In fact, in the early days of his career, the Hallmark star appeared in a big-budget, star-studded romcom.

"Summer Catch" is a 2001 baseball-themed teen movie starring the insanely glamorous Jessica Biel, Freddie Prinze Jr., Matthew Lillard, Wilmer Valderrama, and Christian Kane. "I had a good role. It was a good little part that was a lot of fun to play," the Hallmark star told News & Record in 2001. "Fortunately, all of my scenes were shot in bars, bedrooms, or baseball fields."

If you're unfamiliar, "Summer Catch" stars Prinze Jr. as Ryan Dunne, a blue-collar baseball player who lands a coveted role on Cape Cod's high-profile summer team. However, while holding out hope of landing a big-league athletic contract, Dunne finds himself involved in a star-crossed romance with Tenley Parrish (Biel), a girl whose wealthy family vacations in the area. Blucas appears in the movie as Miles Dalrymple, one of Dunne's fellow baseball players.