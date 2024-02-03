Why Nicki Minaj And Mariah Carey Couldn't Stand Each Other On American Idol

You know what they say — great minds think alike. That doesn't mean they always get along, however. Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj are a prime example of this expression, with their time on "American Idol" being one of the most contentious we've seen on the televised singing competition. Every season, we watch new and returning judges appear on "American Idol" and bring a new dynamic, new skill, and new perspective to the show. Unfortunately, for Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey fans, the music artists' short-lived stint as two of the judges on Season 12 of the popular TV show will forever be known as the season that reined in tons of drama.

Famously, Carey stated during an interview with Hot 97 that working with the "Pink Friday" singer was like "going to work in hell with Satan." Yikes. While it's not the first time either of these celebs has been embroiled in a feud (Minaj also feuded with Cardi B), Minaj and Carey's televised duel takes the cake for being the most shocking celeb feud we've witnessed in a while.

According to one of their coworkers and videos captured during the intense "Idol" season, it seems like Minaj and Carey's larger-than-life personalities didn't quite mesh, and this made for some very memorable onscreen arguments. Without a doubt, the Queen of Christmas and the Queen of Rap just couldn't stand each other while filming "American Idol."