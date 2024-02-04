How Ryan Gosling Reciprocated Praise For His Star-Struck Barbie Co-Star Ncuti Gatwa

Ryan Gosling, one of Hollywood's favorite Ryans, starred as one of the top Kens in 2023's "Barbie." In fact, his Ken becomes the ringleader for all the other Kens in Barbieland, including one played by Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa. Best known for Netflix's "Sex Education," Gatwa admitted he swooned a bit upon locking eyes with the dreamy Gosling. In an Elle UK interview, the "Doctor Who" star was open about the nerves he felt surrounding his role in Greta Gerwig's movie and about being starstruck by Gosling in particular.

Gatwa told the outlet that he was very quiet "for the first month" of filming, revealing, "There was a time when I was talking to Greta and I turned around and Ryan Gosling was looking at me, and his eyes were so blue that I just [...] fell over. I just drowned in his eyes." The actor also talked about how enjoyable the "Barbie" experience was on and off set. The feeling might be somewhat mutual, due to Gosling's love of one of Gatwa's big projects.

He notably kept his casting news as the titular Doctor in "Doctor Who" a secret from his "Barbie" castmates until it was announced to the world. During a chat with British Vogue, Gatwa recounted his co-star's huge reaction to it: "I remember Ryan Gosling bounding up to my trailer like, 'Doctor Who' is the coolest show in the world, man! I'm the biggest fan.'" Gatwa laughed and added, "And I was like, 'What the hell?' This show has incredible reach."