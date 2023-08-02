Why All Those Kens In Barbie Looked So Familiar (And Allan Too!)

The "Barbie" movie has been killing it at the box office since it premiered on July 21, 2023. At the end of its second week, it had earned nearly $775 million worldwide with strong domestic box office sales. Its robust sales have made it one of the highest-grossing films of the year, and its performance is one of the best second-weekend sales in movie history, according to Axios. It topped the market in 57 countries around the world plus the movie is already winning awards. The Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards gave it a nod as the Most Anticipated Film of 2023, and the movie's director, Greta Gerwig, was given a Golden Trailer Award for the film's teaser.

While the marketing team can definitely take some of the credit for the movie's success — pink luggage, pink furniture, and even pink sauce at Burger King's in Brazil — the phenomenal cast can also take a bow for their part in breaking box office records. Margot Robbie has been donning classic Barbie looks while hitting the various red carpets, and everyone else has been showing up in style as well.

And while we all love the beautiful Barbies that graced the screen, the men did tend to steal the show in several parts of the film — especially during that choreographed musical number. But why do all those Kens look familiar? Keep reading to find out which actors were bringing the Ken-ergy!