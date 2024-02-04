Jessica Simpson's Complete Star-Studded Relationship History

From rising to fame as a music superstar to transitioning into acting and even becoming a reality star, Jessica Simpson has been a prominent figure in Hollywood since the 1990s, often living her private life under the watchful eye of the public. Ever since she stepped onto the showbiz scene, Simpson has garnered attention with her long blonde locks and iconic Y2K fashion, but also with her star-studded romantic connections.

Simpson's love life is marked by high-profile relationships, and while her fans celebrated her various talents and applauded her career shifts, some of Simpson's past partners struggled to cope with her lifestyle. In a 2023 interview with People, she candidly touched on the topic, admitting, "I don't find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or [that] my schedule was too demanding."

Now a mother of three and married to former NFL player Eric Johnson since 2014, Simpson has moved past her previous romantic entanglements. Notably, she was once married to singer-turned-TV host Nick Lachey but Simpson has also been linked to musician John Mayer, NFL player Tony Romo, comedian Johnny Knoxville, fellow singer Adam Levine, and several other celebs. Suffice it to say, when it comes to love, she keeps it strictly A-list.