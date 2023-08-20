A Look Back At Jessica Simpson And Tony Romo's Tumultuous Romance

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Two years after Jessica Simpson's 2005 separation from ex-husband Nick Lachey, she found love with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. The two were first linked in November 2007 and remained together for over a year. While the beautiful couple appeared happy in love for a time, their relationship did not commence without its share of chatter from the Cowboys community.

Football fans and even sports commentators all weighed in on Simpson and Romo pairing up, and many of them criticized the two being together. Interestingly enough, it was the country-pop star who caught a large portion of the backlash for possibly distracting the promising athlete. The blonde beauty had found her own success in music and reality television with "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica" on MTV prior to her divorce. Still, his supporters believed she was somehow in the way of his game.

Sadly, their relationship came to a halt in July 2009 as Romo believed Simpson could be cheating with another of her famous exes. This led to Romo dumping the shoe designer in one of the most impersonal ways possible: via email!