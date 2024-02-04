5 Perfect Hallmark Romcoms For A Cozy Date Night In

No other network embodies romance like the Hallmark Channel does. Their Countdown to Christmas series, a collection of new Christmas movies released yearly, has gotten viewers in the festive spirit since it started in 2010. Nowadays, their repertoire extends far beyond the winter holidays. They have a movie for every season or occasion, including Valentine's Day, summer vacation, and even the Fall harvest. If it's a romcom you're in the mood for, Hallmark is the place to be.

The channel has released hundreds of feel-good movies, ranging from topics that deal with families finding their way back to each other to dealing with and healing from grief. While some of their films, especially on the "Movies and Mysteries" channel, tend to have a more bittersweet storyline, some of Hallmark's best movies are just plain fun. They share an important message of love, and these movies are made for watching with a loved one, preferably on a cozy date night.