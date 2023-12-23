How Hallmark's Kimberley Sustad Started Collaborating With Paul Campbell

Although "A Godwink Christmas" was a relatively subdued film, that didn't stop Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad from being their authentic, comedic selves. During filming, both actors agreed that they wanted a chance to film a comedy movie together so that they could use the chemistry that they had with each other. Towards the end of the project, Campbell asked Sustad if she was interested in writing a film with him, and while she had some ideas, she ultimately turned him down. However, he managed to convince her to try and write a script with him for a new Hallmark movie, titled "Christmas By Starlight."

The pair pitched the finished script to executives at Hallmark and the network approved, and thus "Christmas By Starlight" was born. Since that first film they penned together, Campbell and Sustad have also written the Hallmark success "Three Wise Men and a Baby," starring Campbell and featuring a cameo by Sustad. In an interview with TV Fanatic, Sustad opened up about what makes her and Campbell such a dynamic duo.

"We have very different skills that work surprisingly well together when making a movie, which I didn't know at the time. I really didn't know a ton about writing, but I did know a ton about story. And then, when we started putting those pieces together, it just sort of was the perfect fit."