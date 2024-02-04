Snoop Dogg's Feelings About Donald Trump Have Been A Rollercoaster

As Donald Trump was preparing to leave the White House following Joe Biden's victory, he pardoned and commuted the sentences of 143 people in January 2021. Among these people was Michael Harris, who had served 30 years at that point for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Harris happened to be an associate of Snoop Dogg, having co-founded Death Row Records, which Snoop was signed to in the early 1990s and ultimately purchased in 2022. Despite his past beef with Trump, Snoop praised this decision in an April 2021 chat with the New York Post, expressing, "That's great work for the president and his team on the way out. They did some great work while they was [sic] in there, and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did." This was not the last time Snoop would send Trump a few kind words.

When Snoop was asked his current thoughts on Trump during a January 28, 2024, exclusive with The Sunday Times, he gave much more grace to the 2024 presidential candidate. "Donald Trump? He ain't done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris. So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump." It's unknown if the men talked out their differences or if Harris's release simply softened Snoop's heart to Trump. Either way, Snoop is much happier with his former enemy.