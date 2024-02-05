What We Know About Jay Leno's Wife's Dementia Diagnosis
Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis Leno, share a relationship that has spanned several decades. The couple first met in the 1970s when Mavis attended one of Jay's comedy shows. They tied the knot in 1980 and have since maintained a strong bond. Mavis has been an ardent advocate for women's rights and promoting gender equality. All the while, she has been a pillar of support for Jay throughout his comedy career, standing by him during his tenure as the host of "The Tonight Show" and beyond, showcasing their enduring affection and camaraderie. Now, Jay has to be a pillar of support for his wife.
Unfortunately, the couple is currently in the fight of their lives as Mavis battles dementia. While not many facts have been made public about her illness, it seems Mavis has been living with the disease for several years. Now, Jay is stepping in to ensure his wife has the best care and life moving forward.
A doctor provided a grim update about Mavis Leno's condition
Sadly, in January 2024, it was revealed that Mavis Leno was battling dementia. Her diagnosis was unveiled in court documents filed by Jay Leno in the Los Angeles County Supreme Court. Jay is petitioning for conservatorship for his wife's estate. The paperwork, which was obtained by Entertainment Tonight, included a doctor's report from November 2023. The petition shared that Mavis "has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years" and "her current condition renders her incapable of executing the estate plan." This information is what led Jay to seek conservatorship, which will allow him to manage his wife's personal and financial affairs, as she is incapable of making those decisions on her own.
Jay stepping into a caregiver role is not surprising, considering that Mavis was by his side during his own health struggles. In November 2022, he was burned in a garage fire, which required several surgeries, and months later, in January 2023, he had a motorcycle accident, leaving him with several broken bones.
Despite her diagnosis, Mavis in great spirits
Despite the disappointing health update, Mavis Leno seemed to be in good spirits during a January 2024 outing with Jay Leno. Paparazzi photographed the pair during their first sighting since Mavis's health issues were made public. Jay and Mavis attended the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, for Jay's standup performance. They were seen holding hands as they arrived at the show.
The following day, Jay was once again greeted by paparazzi as he drove through his California neighborhood. During this encounter, he gave an update on Mavis, sharing, "She's fine, everybody's good, we're doing well." [via Daily Mail] He then expounded on his decision to request the conservatorship, suggesting that it was simply a precautionary move. "I just set up a will, in case something happens." Jay and Mavis have the option to maintain the confidentiality of Mavis' illness progression, but it's reassuring to see the couple facing this life-altering challenge together.