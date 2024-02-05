What We Know About Jay Leno's Wife's Dementia Diagnosis

Jay Leno and his wife, Mavis Leno, share a relationship that has spanned several decades. The couple first met in the 1970s when Mavis attended one of Jay's comedy shows. They tied the knot in 1980 and have since maintained a strong bond. Mavis has been an ardent advocate for women's rights and promoting gender equality. All the while, she has been a pillar of support for Jay throughout his comedy career, standing by him during his tenure as the host of "The Tonight Show" and beyond, showcasing their enduring affection and camaraderie. Now, Jay has to be a pillar of support for his wife.

Unfortunately, the couple is currently in the fight of their lives as Mavis battles dementia. While not many facts have been made public about her illness, it seems Mavis has been living with the disease for several years. Now, Jay is stepping in to ensure his wife has the best care and life moving forward.