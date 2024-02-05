Colin Firth's Sons Grew Up To Be Gorgeous

It seems there is no role Colin Firth prefers to being a father. Although the actor has numerous iconic parts under his belt — Mr. Darcy in "Pride & Prejudice," King George VI in "The King's Speech," and George in "A Single Man," to name just a few — he believes that raising his three sons has been his greatest achievement. As he once told Great British Life, "[M]y family are my pride and joy, and my life revolves around them" (via HuffPost).

Firth's first son, Will, was born in 1990 to Firth's partner at the time, Meg Tilly. Firth later married Livia Giuggioli and had two more sons, Luca, born in 2001, and Matteo, born in 2003.

Each of Firth's sons have grown up to share his artistic sensibilities. Will, who grew up in Canada with his mother, has gone on to be an actor like his father, while Luca and Matteo both became musicians. Read on to find out a little more about Firth's three sons.