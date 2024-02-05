Jason Kelce's Daughter Wyatt Is His Biggest Football Fan
Jason and Kylie Kelce's three adorable daughters have been Philadelphia Eagles fans since they entered the world. The happy couple welcomed their first child, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, on October 2, 2019, and in a March 2020 Instagram video, we saw her all dressed up in the Eagles' signature green, so it's only natural that she became one of her dad's biggest supporters. Kylie and Jason wasted no time introducing their two younger daughters, Elliotte Ray and Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, to their father's beloved sport, frequently taking them along to matches and practices.
Anybody who sees the Eagles center play would agree that he's brimming with masculine energy, but when Jason is around his wife and children, he becomes a total softie. In a YouTube short shared by the NFL, a worn-out Jason is seen lying on the field after practice but he still manages to muster the strength to sit up for a few seconds to toss the ball around with two of his little girls. While these moments make him out to be a natural, that isn't the case.
In a 2023 interview with People, Kylie explained that Jason didn't grow up around a lot of women, but he somehow managed to fit the dad-girl bill perfectly. As the proud mama boasted, "So really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold." And Wyatt, in particular, is a great example of this because she loves her dad through the wins and defeats.
Wyatt Kelce wasn't too happy about the Eagles' Super Bowl loss
While all of Jason and Kylie Kelce's daughters are slowly learning the ropes of football, their eldest has been a fan since her early days. Wyatt attended her very first Eagles game when she was just two months old, sporting an adorable beanie to represent her soon-to-be favorite team. Kylie posted a snap from the important night on her Instagram, and hilariously captioned it: "Wyatt got to experience her first Dallas sucks chant yesterday [...] it was a proud mom moment."
In January 2023, Jason took to Instagram to share a video of then-3-year-old Wyatt singing the Eagles anthem in her crib the morning after they won a game. To make things even more adorable, she wasn't just belting the words but also pumping her little fists like any true fan would. And, like many Eagles supporters, Wyatt couldn't help but express her disappointment when they lost the 2023 Super Bowl to NFL tight end, and Jason's brother, Travis Kelce's team the Kansas City Chiefs.
In Jason's 2023 documentary, "Kelce," we witnessed the moment he reunited with Wyatt, and she sweetly reminded him that they didn't bring the title home. The little girl unintentionally poured salt in her dad's wounds by noting that her beloved uncle's team had clinched the game. After Kylie asked if things played out the way she wanted, Wyatt admitted, "I didn't want Uncle Travvy to win," (via YouTube). But the Eagles star player reassured her that she didn't need to be upset and should celebrate it instead.
The little girl recognizes her dad out on the field
Wyatt Kelce may have been more upset about the Eagles' Super Bowl loss because she and her little sister, Elliotte, got to watch the game in person. Beforehand, their mom, Kylie Kelce, confessed to People that she was unsure if her young charges would retain any memories from the big night, but was glad they got to immortalize their presence with photographs because it meant the world to their father, Jason Kelce. In another chat with People, Kylie revealed that Wyatt catches the occasional game between her busy schedule of napping and learning the building blocks of life.
The proud mom-of-three added that Wyatt's interest in the match piques when she can most clearly see the players and recognize her father. "When their helmets are off, they can say, 'Oh, that's definitely dad.' Wyatt has recognized Jason's number on his jersey. She calls it 'sixty, number two,' instead of 62," Kylie revealed. "But same thing, she knows what she's looking for." Likewise, Elliotte gradually seemed to be grasping the game because she expressed her happiness at the right moments.
Elliotte also got to see Jason take his shirt off while celebrating at a January 2024 Chiefs game, and hilariously quipped, "Dad's boobs are showing," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). As for Wyatt, her interest in football has only deepened with age. In October 2023, Kylie shared a video of Wyatt trying to make an honest effort to understand the sport by asking loads of questions, as any good student would (via YouTube).