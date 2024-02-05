Jason Kelce's Daughter Wyatt Is His Biggest Football Fan

Jason and Kylie Kelce's three adorable daughters have been Philadelphia Eagles fans since they entered the world. The happy couple welcomed their first child, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, on October 2, 2019, and in a March 2020 Instagram video, we saw her all dressed up in the Eagles' signature green, so it's only natural that she became one of her dad's biggest supporters. Kylie and Jason wasted no time introducing their two younger daughters, Elliotte Ray and Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, to their father's beloved sport, frequently taking them along to matches and practices.

Anybody who sees the Eagles center play would agree that he's brimming with masculine energy, but when Jason is around his wife and children, he becomes a total softie. In a YouTube short shared by the NFL, a worn-out Jason is seen lying on the field after practice but he still manages to muster the strength to sit up for a few seconds to toss the ball around with two of his little girls. While these moments make him out to be a natural, that isn't the case.

In a 2023 interview with People, Kylie explained that Jason didn't grow up around a lot of women, but he somehow managed to fit the dad-girl bill perfectly. As the proud mama boasted, "So really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold." And Wyatt, in particular, is a great example of this because she loves her dad through the wins and defeats.