The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Has Been Candid About His Mental Health Struggles

This article contains references to suicide, self-harm, and substance abuse.

Drew Carey is a versatile entertainer who has worn many hats throughout his decades-long career in showbiz. The comedian and actor began his trek to Hollywood in the 1980s with stand-up comedy performances in various clubs across the United States. However, his breakthrough role came with his self-titled sitcom, "The Drew Carey Show," which aired from 1995 to 2004.

Concurrently, Carey was given the hosting gig on the improvisational comedy show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" which ran from 1998 to 2007, further cementing his status as a comedic force in the industry and as a lovable TV presence in his own right. And yet, underneath all of his successes, Carey was privately living with a mental health struggle that began in his teen years.

The People's Choice Award winner began battling depression before he ever got into the industry. Unfortunately, after Carey became famous and earned several accolades, his mental health continued to deteriorate. The longtime "Price Is Right" host was fortunately able to overcome some of his darkest days, though the depression continues to rear its ugly head occasionally.