The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Has Been Candid About His Mental Health Struggles
This article contains references to suicide, self-harm, and substance abuse.
Drew Carey is a versatile entertainer who has worn many hats throughout his decades-long career in showbiz. The comedian and actor began his trek to Hollywood in the 1980s with stand-up comedy performances in various clubs across the United States. However, his breakthrough role came with his self-titled sitcom, "The Drew Carey Show," which aired from 1995 to 2004.
Concurrently, Carey was given the hosting gig on the improvisational comedy show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" which ran from 1998 to 2007, further cementing his status as a comedic force in the industry and as a lovable TV presence in his own right. And yet, underneath all of his successes, Carey was privately living with a mental health struggle that began in his teen years.
The People's Choice Award winner began battling depression before he ever got into the industry. Unfortunately, after Carey became famous and earned several accolades, his mental health continued to deteriorate. The longtime "Price Is Right" host was fortunately able to overcome some of his darkest days, though the depression continues to rear its ugly head occasionally.
Drew Carey tried to overdose on pills twice
Ahead of Drew Carey's "Price Is Right" debut in 2007, he opened up to "Access Hollywood" about his mental health, acknowledging simply, "I was depressed for a long time" (via Today). The depression resulted in his first suicide attempt at age 18 when the TV star attempted to overdose on pills during his freshman year in college at Kent State University. Carey tried to end his life once again by swallowing more pills in his early 20s, which also proved unsuccessful.
According to the former sitcom star, part of his motivation to keep his depression private was a feeling of being possibly exiled from the entertainment industry if he told anyone. "So you feel it, you hold it in, and you don't let it go, and you don't try to find help because you think, 'Oh man, if I tell anybody, I'm going to seem like I'm weak. I won't get a movie deal. I won't get invited to [...]' whatever goes through your head," he explained.
Two years later, during a chat with ABC News, Carey further expounded on his state of mind during his two suicide attempts, acknowledging that his college years were filled with self-hatred, especially while attending various parties. As the "Price Is Right" host admitted, "I wasn't as good as they were. I wasn't as worthy as they are. And all that stuff makes you just hate yourself and judge yourself. And it's all negative, negative, negative."
The TV host still struggles with his mental health
While Drew Carey's stunning transformation in the public eye proves without a shadow of a doubt that he's indeed a survivor, the beloved star confessed that he still deals with dark thoughts sometimes. During a January 27, 2024, episode of Max's talk show series, "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," he didn't shy away from the difficulties he encounters on his continued road to recovery.
"I still get depressed, often, just like everyone else," Carey divulged. "But it's not as bad. I mean, just because you're a celebrity and you have money doesn't mean bad things don't happen to you or you don't have bad days. Everybody's a person," (via Entertainment Weekly). Among the ways that Carey was able to improve his mental health was by immersing himself in self-help books.
"University of Success" by Og Mandino and "Your Erroneous Zones" by Wayne Dyer were among the reads that helped him through his toughest times, while stand-up assisted with his self-confidence. Even with his past, Carey is in a much better state of mind and is progressing in his wellness journey while speaking out about his struggles to help others feel less alone.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.