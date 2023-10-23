The Stunning Transformation Of Drew Carey

Comedian Drew Carey has been a constant presence in entertainment for nearly three decades. Over the years, the funnyman has hosted game shows, acted in his own sitcom, made countless appearances on other shows, and even written a memoir. He told "20/20" (via ABC News) that the secret to his success is his relentless focus on a positive mindset. "It's all about love and kindness. Not about comparing yourself to anyone else," he said.

It's an ethos he brings to "The Price is Right," too — a show where Carey gets to meet people and give them things. "This is a really good fit. I'm really comfortable here, and it seems like I should have been doing this a long time ago," he told The Associated Press. "I wouldn't be good at this if it wasn't for all that other stuff I did."

In other words, Carey's career has taken him to many different stops along the way. He hasn't always been so upbeat, and while "The Price Is Right" is decidedly family-friendly, Carey's comedy wasn't always so PG. Read on for a look back at the stunning transformation of Drew Carey.