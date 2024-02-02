Avery Pohl's Exit From General Hospital Leaves Esme Fans Fuming

As Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Ava Jerome (Maura West) were under attack in Puerto Rico, another violent showdown was happening in Paris, France, on "General Hospital," keeping fans on the edge of their seats during the January 31, 2024, episode. In Paris, vindictive villain Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) followed Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) onto a private yacht. Armed only with a syringe, zip ties, and duct tape, she overpowered the ship's captain, leaving a puddle of blood in her wake.

Esme then captured and tied up Trina, and planned to take Spencer hostage to flush out his father, Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss), who took their baby son, Ace (the Clay Brothers). Trina freed herself and a struggle ensued between the trio, resulting in Spencer and Esme careening over the side of the ship into the English Channel. Spencer and Trina's families managed to get there in record time, but it was too late; The bodies could not be found by the Paris police and the effort went from rescue to recovery, much to everyone's dismay.

While most fans were aware that Chavez was taking a temporary break from the show to play Lyle Menendez in "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" on Netflix, they were shocked when Soap Opera Digest reported on February 1 that Pohl was exiting completely and that this would therefore be her last episode. Many fans on social media wished the actor well but were nevertheless unhappy at this devastating news.