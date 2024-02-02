Drew Barrymore's Paramount+ 2024 Super Bowl Commercial Is A Wild Ride

Star-studded 2024 Super Bowl commercials have already hit the internet, garnering lots of attention. For instance, Kris Jenner's Oreo commercial reminded us who the OG momager is. Paramount+ shared one of their own Super Bowl commercials ahead of the big game, and although Drew Barrymore doesn't want to return to acting to focus on her family, she lent her talents to their advertisement. It's a wild ride that also stars Sir Patrick Stewart, quarterback of the Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa, and many more. In the ad, "Sir Patrick Stewart Throws a Hail Arnold," a group of entertainers are stuck trying to figure out how to scale the next stretch of the imposing Paramount Mountain — a location explored in prior Paramount+ commercials.

When Tagovailoa is unable to throw a grappling hook high enough, he laments, "If it were a football, I'd be able to reach the top." That inspires Stewart to look at the titular cartoon character from "Hey Arnold!" and remark, "What about a football-shaped head?" Arnold seems nervous, and Stewart adds, "We throw the child."

Although Knuckles the Echidna from "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and Lieutenant Jim Dangle from "Reno 911!" (played by Thomas Lennon) are on board, Barrymore shuts down the idea since "You can't throw a child." Stewart snaps, "Barrymore, shut your face! Unless you prefer to freeze to death."