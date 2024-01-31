Kris Jenner's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Reminds Us Who The OG Momager Is

Although Kate Middleton's mom was dubbed the British Kris Jenner, no one can deny that the original, most iconic momager is Jenner herself. Her advertisement for the 2024 Super Bowl showcases that fact when it takes audiences back to the days pre-"Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In the commercial for Oreo, people throughout history use Oreos to make choices — like a coin toss, except instead of heads or tails, decisions are made based on which cookie the Oreo cream filling is on when it's twisted apart.

In Jenner's scene, she's on the phone discussing a reality television show about her family. At first, she's hesitant, saying, "Who would watch that?" When the cream is on the left cookie, she agrees to do the show and quips, "Hope you can keep up" (a play on the show's title, naturally). The commercial playfully imitates real life to an extent. When a casting director and family friend suggested Jenner make a reality show about her family and pitch the idea to Ryan Seacrest, instead of hesitating — or needing an Oreo to decide — Jenner reportedly said, "Get me a meeting" (via Forbes).

Jenner showed both her mom and manager sides in two teaser videos for the Oreo's Super Bowl commercial as well.