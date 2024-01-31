Kris Jenner's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Reminds Us Who The OG Momager Is
Although Kate Middleton's mom was dubbed the British Kris Jenner, no one can deny that the original, most iconic momager is Jenner herself. Her advertisement for the 2024 Super Bowl showcases that fact when it takes audiences back to the days pre-"Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In the commercial for Oreo, people throughout history use Oreos to make choices — like a coin toss, except instead of heads or tails, decisions are made based on which cookie the Oreo cream filling is on when it's twisted apart.
In Jenner's scene, she's on the phone discussing a reality television show about her family. At first, she's hesitant, saying, "Who would watch that?" When the cream is on the left cookie, she agrees to do the show and quips, "Hope you can keep up" (a play on the show's title, naturally). The commercial playfully imitates real life to an extent. When a casting director and family friend suggested Jenner make a reality show about her family and pitch the idea to Ryan Seacrest, instead of hesitating — or needing an Oreo to decide — Jenner reportedly said, "Get me a meeting" (via Forbes).
Jenner showed both her mom and manager sides in two teaser videos for the Oreo's Super Bowl commercial as well.
Jenner's own red jacket appears in the Oreo Super Bowl commercials
In one teaser, Kris Jenner does her daughter Khloé Kardashian's iconic Oreo display in a clear cookie jar. In another, viewers see Jenner getting ready to shoot her scene. At one point, she says, "Mother knows best," which is very on-brand for the world's favorite momager.
While speaking to People about her first Super Bowl advertisement, Jenner talked about how it was an enjoyable experience making the commercial and stepping into her past self. The blast from the past included the jacket and hairstyle Jenner sported in the commercial — and the blazer was a real piece of Jenner's wardrobe. She told the outlet, "So that was really fun to pull something out from 2007 and have fun with it — the Balmain blazer. And the hair was so fun to kind of go back [to]." Jenner finds herself wincing at old styles from the "KUWTK" days, "So it's fun to relive some of those silly moments."
Although Jenner sometimes feels guilty about how she took her family on the road to fame, there is an upside. Jenner raved to People about how much she enjoys working with her family. "I think the older that I get," Jenner said, "I appreciate it even more. I think it's just being grateful for every opportunity and all the moments that we get to share. It's been really special."