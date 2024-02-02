Tracy Chapman's True Feelings About Luke Combs Covering Her Hit Fast Car

It's not uncommon for a singer to successfully cover another singer's song. For example, it happened when Sinéad O'Connor covered Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," and it happened when country singer Luke Combs covered Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit "Fast Car." Combs released his version of "Fast Car" in 2023, and it was a hit, peaking at the second overall spot on the Hot 100. (Chapman's original version peaked at the sixth spot on that same chart.)

Combs' cover brought Chapman, the original writer of the song, to the number-one spot on the Country Songwriters chart in June 2023. When Combs' "Fast Car" hit number one on the Country Airplay chart in July 2023, Chapman broke a record because she became "the first Black woman as a song's sole writer to top the [Country Airplay] chart since its debut in 1990," according to Billboard. The cover has also been lucrative for Chapman due to the royalties she receives as the writer.

Chapman is a very private person, but she spoke to Billboard in July 2023 about the cover. "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there," she told the outlet. "I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"