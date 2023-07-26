The Real Meaning Behind Sinéad O'Connor's Hit Nothing Compares 2 U

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor (also known as Shuhada' Sadaqat) passed away on July 26, 2023, just a year and a half after the heartbreaking death of her son and her own hospitalization. One of her most popular songs is her cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" from 1990. The original version of the song was by St. Paul Peterson and Susannah Melvoin of The Family, a band formed by Prince. He also played on and wrote much of the album. The Family released their version of "Nothing Compares 2 U" on their one and only 1985 album, but O'Connor's version is what shot the song to stardom.

The song's lyrics evoke feelings of heartbreak and loneliness as the narrator sings of lost love, hooking listeners in with its opening lines: "It's been seven hours and fifteen days since you took your love away. I go out every night and sleep all day since you took your love away." The narrator continues to lament how they can do anything or go anywhere now, but whatever they do will not take away their sadness at being left by their lover.

In the song's second verse, the narrator reiterates their loneliness and asks their ex-lover for an explanation as to what pushed them away: "Tell me, baby, where did I go wrong?" The narrator adds that they could try and find a new man, "But they'd only remind me of you." They're so affected by this loss, they don't feel like they can move on.