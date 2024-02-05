Meryl Streep Has More Grammy Nominations Than You'd Think
Actor Meryl Streep, often hailed as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, has had a prolific and illustrious career spanning more than four decades. She made her breakthrough in the late 1970s with roles in films like "The Deer Hunter" and "Kramer vs. Kramer," for which she won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Streep would go on to secure the record for the highest number of Oscar nominations for an actor, boasting 21 nods and three wins. Additionally, she has garnered widespread acclaim and recognition, receiving eight Golden Globe Awards out of a staggering 33 nominations, making her the most nominated actor in the history of the Golden Globes. Streep has also been honored with two Emmy Awards for her exceptional work in television, further showcasing her versatility across different mediums. However, she's yet to take home a Grammy.
Given Streep's esteemed movie and television career, she's not commonly associated with the music award that honors recordings, compositions, and artists. However, due to her audiobook work, Streep has earned seven Grammy nominations dating back to the 1980s. Though Streep has yet to be awarded a statue, it's certainly possible in the future!
Nearly all of her Grammy nominations are for children's audiobooks
Most of Streep's seven Grammy nods have been for her work bringing children's tales to life. Her first nomination was in 1986 for "The Velveteen Rabbit" in the Best Recording for Children category. In 1989, she got two nominations in the Best Recording for Children category for "The Tale Of Peter Rabbit" and "The Tailor Of Gloucester." In 2008, Streep was named again for Best Spoken Word Album for Children for "The One and Only Shrek." The following year, she earned her first Grammy nomination unrelated to children's audiobooks for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for "Mamma Mia!" Years later, in 2021, she was once again up for Best Spoken Word Album for her narration of "Charlotte's Web."
Streep even received a nod at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she was nominated in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for "Big Tree." While it's always an honor to be recognized by the prestigious Recording Academy, but a win gives the actress the infamous EGOT.
If Streep wins a Grammy, she will officially be an EGOT winner
Should Meryl Streep be named winner in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category at this year's Grammy Awards, she'll achieve the prestigious EGOT status. This designation is reserved for those who've secured all four of the top awards: an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Streep would join the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Legend, who have all secured the title.
The Emmys spotlight television excellence, the Grammys celebrate musical mastery, the Oscars shine a spotlight on cinematic achievement, and the Tonys honor the best of Broadway brilliance, all areas in which Streep has been incredibly successful. Her multifaceted talent and dedication to her craft have consistently captivated audiences. Regardless of the outcome, the regular appearance of her name on awards nomination lists year after year serves as a testament to her enduring impact on the entertainment industry and reaffirms her status as one of its most revered icons.