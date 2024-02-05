Meryl Streep Has More Grammy Nominations Than You'd Think

Actor Meryl Streep, often hailed as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, has had a prolific and illustrious career spanning more than four decades. She made her breakthrough in the late 1970s with roles in films like "The Deer Hunter" and "Kramer vs. Kramer," for which she won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Streep would go on to secure the record for the highest number of Oscar nominations for an actor, boasting 21 nods and three wins. Additionally, she has garnered widespread acclaim and recognition, receiving eight Golden Globe Awards out of a staggering 33 nominations, making her the most nominated actor in the history of the Golden Globes. Streep has also been honored with two Emmy Awards for her exceptional work in television, further showcasing her versatility across different mediums. However, she's yet to take home a Grammy.

Given Streep's esteemed movie and television career, she's not commonly associated with the music award that honors recordings, compositions, and artists. However, due to her audiobook work, Streep has earned seven Grammy nominations dating back to the 1980s. Though Streep has yet to be awarded a statue, it's certainly possible in the future!