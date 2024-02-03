President Biden's True Feelings About Donald Trump Are Reportedly NSFW

Political rivals firmly seated in opposing parties, President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump have gotten into it more than a time or two. When they ran against each other in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the two candidates were often charged and emotional during press conferences and debates, with the usual litany of insults and complaints about each other's leadership styles spewing forth.

During a 2020 media event, Deadline reported that Trump referred to Biden as "a sleepy guy in the basement of a house." Kicking off a years-long nickname, the businessman referred to his opponent as "Sleepy Joe" for the rest of the election and beyond. Biden lost his cool during the first debate and called Trump a "clown."

With the 2024 presidential campaigns in full swing, the duo are once again entwined, both battling for the top position in the United States, and both upping the ante on their not-so-nice opinions of each other. Trump has switched "Sleepy Joe" to "Crooked Joe." Biden, who has mostly refused to say the T-word, opting instead for the last three years to use "the other guy" and "my predecessor," has let a much more colorful, NSFW moniker come to the forefront, letting the F-word fly free.