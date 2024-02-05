How Taylor Swift Could Potentially Shake Up The 2024 Election

Taylor Swift has gone beyond being just a singer and songwriter; she's a cultural icon with big influence — you can even take college classes about Swift and The Eras Tour has been cited as helping boost the country's economy. Swift may even have the power to impact the 2024 presidential election with some people thinking that Donald Trump has a new rival in Swift while President Joe Biden's team is apparently hoping to get an endorsement from the singer during this election cycle.

Swift gave her first ever public presidential endorsement to Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020. Biden's team has already considered what Swift's support would mean for their 2024 campaign, so much so that in a job advertisement for a Director of Social Communications, they included the line: "Please do not tell us that we need a Taylor Swift strategy. We are tracking."

To see why people are talking about Swift and the election in the same conversation, it's important to realize the level of influence that she wields. On September 19, 2023, aka National Voter Registration Day, Swift encouraged her Instagram followers to register to vote with a link to Vote.org. After that post, over 35,000 people registered to vote.