Martha Stewart Never Stopped Baking In Prison (Here's How She Did It)

Martha Stewart probably has one of the most interesting journeys of any television personality — at least of those who started out hosting a program that taught viewers how to jelly berries from their garden and paint their living room walls. The multi-hyphenate has come a long way since "Martha Stewart Living" premiered in 1993, adding a host of bullet points to her resume — including inmate in federal prison.

CNN released a miniseries to document the celeb's transformation called "The Many Lives of Martha Stewart." In it, a former co-inmate dished that Stewart still found ways to practice her passion even behind bars. Meg Phipps, who was also incarcerated in 2004 at Alderson Federal Prison Camp, revealed how one day, a note arrived from Stewart that included a sweet treat. "She also sent that note with a baked apple, which meant she had already tackled the idea of cooking in your dorm or cottage...the baked apple had caramel on it and probably some cinnamon," People reports.

While Phipps recalled that perhaps a microwave had been used or "what resources you could find," another woman, Susan Spry, shed some light on how Stewart came by her ingredients. "Everyone smuggles food out of kitchens. I mean what else are you going to make?" Stewarts self-identified "prison friend" confessed. Through sly procurement of ingredients and only the use of a microwave, we can only imagine what the domestic goddess was able to whip up.