How Martha Stewart Described Her Prison Stint

Not even a brief stint in federal prison could slow down the business acumen of Martha Stewart, who immediately began rebranding and diving into new projects following her 2005 release. She was initially very optimistic about her time at Alderson but has since condemned the penal system. "It was horrifying, and no one, no one, should have to go through that kind of indignity really except for murderers, and there are a few other categories, but no one should have to go through that," she said on the "Next Question with Katie Couric" podcast. "It's a very, very awful thing. There are lots and lots of disturbing things that go on in an incarceration like that."

In contrast to her earlier positive remarks, Stewart said there was no silver lining to her incarceration. "Nothing is good about it, nothing," she said. Stewart added that it was especially difficult being separated from her family while serving her sentence and that being painted as a villain in the press took a toll on her mental health.

The homemaking icon referenced the negative effects of her prison sentence again in a 2021 Harper's Bazaar interview, though she added she wasn't resentful of the experience. "I knew I was strong going in, and I was certainly stronger coming out," she told the outlet. And with a net worth estimated at $400 million by Celebrity Net Worth and a completely different image, thanks in no small part to her unlikely friendship with Snoop Dogg, it's clear Stewart hasn't let this defining moment define her.