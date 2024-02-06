Tragic Details About Lindsey Shaw
Actor Lindsey Shaw has amassed her fair share of success, gaining one of her most notable roles as Jennifer "Moze" Mosely in the Nickelodeon series "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," which ran from 2004 to 2007. Following this success, Shaw continued to make a mark in the entertainment industry with appearances in popular TV shows such as "Pretty Little Liars," in which she portrayed Paige McCullers. Beyond television, Shaw has also ventured into film, showcasing her acting prowess in projects like "16-Love" and "Temps." However, despite her apparent professional success, Shaw has weathered several tragic situations in her personal life.
Over the years, Shaw has dealt with several career lows and troubled mental health. In July 2021, Shaw had a social media breakdown after receiving backlash for seemingly mocking the dance moves of Black TikTok creators. Shaw said she received a wave of hate in her inbox, which led to her deactivating her TikTok account. Sadly, alleged social media bullying was only a fraction of Shaw's hardships — her issues with disordered eating and Adderall addiction nearly derailed her life for good.
Shaw was let go from Pretty Little Liars due to her eating disorder
Lindsey Shaw has admittedly had an unhealthy history with Adderall. The drug is commonly used to treat ADHD but can cause weight loss, as it also acts as an appetite suppressant. During the emotional July 2023 episode of "Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide," Shaw opened up about how her eating disorder and drug usage went hand-in-hand. "I would never have to, like, address my relationship with food because I was like, 'Oh, I could always just go get more Adderall,'" she recalled.
Her dependency on the drug was used to keep Shaw thin, but the showrunners of "Pretty Little Liars" began to take notice and expressed their concern. She recounted the moment she was let go during Season 5 due to her fears about weight loss, sharing, "I got called into the Pretty Little Liars creator's [I. Marlene King] office. And she was just like, 'So, we're gonna let you go.' She's like, 'It's not because of your acting.' She's like, 'But do you have anybody to talk to?' And I was like, 'Um, No.' And she's like, 'We'll find somebody, and we have to let you go for now."
Co-star and friend Shay Mitchell, who portrayed Emily in the series, tried helping Shaw get back on track with her weight issues by bringing her protein powder. Despite the amount of grace she was shown by those involved with "Pretty Little Liars," Shaw continued to struggle.
Shaw overdosed several times in a few months
Lindsey Shaw's struggles with Adderall were not over. In fact, her drug usage intensified, leading her to overdose on two separate occasions in just a six-month span. In the first instance, which Shaw detailed in a September 2023 episode of "Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide," she spent a day binging on tequila, Adderall, and Xanax. Shaw revealed she poured a handful of the pills into her hand and swallowed them all, which led to her hospitalization. I blacked out for two days. I guess I went to Cedars-Sinai, got my stomach pumped," she shared [via People]. Shaw was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold before she was released. Six months later, the entertainer overdosed yet again and was placed on another involuntary hold.
Thankfully, Shaw has been sober for several years and seems comfortable in her substance-free life. She shared an Instagram Reel in March 2023, dancing alongside friend and actor Kirby Bliss Blanton with the caption, "Sober nights look good on us." Lindsey Shaw's triumphant journey showcases her resilience and determination in overcoming past struggles, inspiring personal growth and perseverance.