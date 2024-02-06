Tragic Details About Lindsey Shaw

Lindsey Shaw has admittedly had an unhealthy history with Adderall. The drug is commonly used to treat ADHD but can cause weight loss, as it also acts as an appetite suppressant. During the emotional July 2023 episode of "Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide," Shaw opened up about how her eating disorder and drug usage went hand-in-hand. "I would never have to, like, address my relationship with food because I was like, 'Oh, I could always just go get more Adderall,'" she recalled.

Her dependency on the drug was used to keep Shaw thin, but the showrunners of "Pretty Little Liars" began to take notice and expressed their concern. She recounted the moment she was let go during Season 5 due to her fears about weight loss, sharing, "I got called into the Pretty Little Liars creator's [I. Marlene King] office. And she was just like, 'So, we're gonna let you go.' She's like, 'It's not because of your acting.' She's like, 'But do you have anybody to talk to?' And I was like, 'Um, No.' And she's like, 'We'll find somebody, and we have to let you go for now."

Co-star and friend Shay Mitchell, who portrayed Emily in the series, tried helping Shaw get back on track with her weight issues by bringing her protein powder. Despite the amount of grace she was shown by those involved with "Pretty Little Liars," Shaw continued to struggle.