What The Cast Of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide Looks Like Today

Lindsey Shaw played Jennifer Mosely, better known as Moze, on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide." For most of the show, Moze is one of Ned's best friends, but by the end of the series, the two realize they have feelings for each other and start a romantic relationship. A few years after "Ned's Declassified" wrapped, Shaw went from one teen show to another, landing a recurring role on "Pretty Little Liars." However, her time on the show was cut short as she battled drug addiction, catalyzed by body image issues, that was affecting her on-screen performance.

On an episode of "Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide" — the podcast Shaw co-hosts with her former co-stars — the actor recalled sitting down with the showrunner of "Pretty Little Liars" who asked if she had anyone to talk to about her addiction. Shaw went on to note that she hasn't felt as professionally successful since becoming sober, but she's made peace with it. "That was a wild time, and it kind of brought me here to where I am now. For better, for worse, whatever happens in the future, this is the only life that I can be living." She added, "For whatever professional success was in the past, it's not comparing to the Friday nights I can sit and enjoy a movie on my couch."