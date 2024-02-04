Whatever Happened To Fast Car Singer Tracy Chapman?
70s and 80s babies will recall the rousing success that is singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman. The 1980s especially were originally thought to be her heyday. The "Baby Can I Hold You" singer won big at the 31st annual Grammy Awards in 1989, securing a victory in three separate categories. But modern audiences will most likely recognize Chapman as the original writer and performer of the classic contemporary song that Luke Combs performed a cover of in 2023, "Fast Car," as the emotional ballad has become an anthem for country music lovers. Combs' cover gained worldwide fame and success in 2023, earning the number one spot on the Billboard's Hot Country Songs.
Once again, all eyes are on Tracy Chapman, the genius behind the song that's become popular once again. Chapman is a celebrity who likes to stay under the radar, so it's been difficult to keep up with the singer in the past. Since her last tour in 2009, the musician has gone largely incognito, not counting a handful of sporadic concerts. However, her recent resurgence in fame, due to Combs' cover of her 1980s hit single, has brought the singing sensation back to the forefront of our minds and television screens, and we couldn't be happier to see her back.
She won big at the CMAs in 2023
Let's just go ahead and call 2023 the year of Tracy Chapman's comeback. The powerful solo artist with a voice like velvet took home a historical win in 2023 during the 57th Annual Country Music Awards. Luke Combs' cover of her song "Fast Car" had brought a spotlight back to her mesmerizing lyrics like never before. With a newfound audience and even more appreciation for the song, it was no big shock that Chapman was acknowledged for her hard work when "Fast Car" won "Song of the Year" at the CMAs.
Although Chapman was unable to attend the prestigious ceremony in person, she did issue a statement. "I'm sorry I couldn't join you all tonight. It's truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut," Chapman wrote. "Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of 'Fast Car.'" The win was monumental for not just Chapman, but history overall. Chapman's victory marked the first time a Black artist won in the category.
She's dueting with a familiar singer at the Grammys
If you've ever wondered how Tracy Chapman feels about all the hype Luke Combs has received, she doesn't seem to have any ill will towards Combs for his cover of "Fast Car." The singer has praised the country artist for his faithful rendition of her popular song. In a statement to Billboard, Chapman explained: "I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"
For further proof of the bond between the two famed vocalists, look no further than the latest big happening in Chapman's career. She's all set to take the stage with Combs at the 2024 Grammys Awards, per Variety. The Grammys released the lineup for this year's performances, and country fans were thrilled to see that Chapman will be performing a duet with Combs. You better believe we're all looking forward to hearing this duet of the century take place on the biggest night for music.