Whatever Happened To Fast Car Singer Tracy Chapman?

70s and 80s babies will recall the rousing success that is singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman. The 1980s especially were originally thought to be her heyday. The "Baby Can I Hold You" singer won big at the 31st annual Grammy Awards in 1989, securing a victory in three separate categories. But modern audiences will most likely recognize Chapman as the original writer and performer of the classic contemporary song that Luke Combs performed a cover of in 2023, "Fast Car," as the emotional ballad has become an anthem for country music lovers. Combs' cover gained worldwide fame and success in 2023, earning the number one spot on the Billboard's Hot Country Songs.

Once again, all eyes are on Tracy Chapman, the genius behind the song that's become popular once again. Chapman is a celebrity who likes to stay under the radar, so it's been difficult to keep up with the singer in the past. Since her last tour in 2009, the musician has gone largely incognito, not counting a handful of sporadic concerts. However, her recent resurgence in fame, due to Combs' cover of her 1980s hit single, has brought the singing sensation back to the forefront of our minds and television screens, and we couldn't be happier to see her back.