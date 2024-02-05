Miley Cyrus Nailed The Revenge Dress At The 2024 Grammys But One Detail Blew It
The Grammys are as much about fashion as they are about music, and millions tune in not only to root for their favorite artists but also to see who rocked the red carpet style. The 2024 ceremony was no exception. Among the early arrivals was Miley Cyrus, who's on a break from touring, but not from making an impression. She arrived at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena in a gold mesh dress by Maison Margiela that left little to the imagination. Cyrus let the creation speak for itself by doing without any accessories other than a pair of matching gold strap heels. Her neutral eye and lip shades also served to draw attention to her outfit.
That said, what was up with her hair? A dress like that called for a chic slicked-back 'do, or perhaps a stunning gold headdress like the one Beyoncé wore at the 2017 Grammy awards show. After all, Cyrus was up for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers," her brutal nod to her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. But Cyrus opted for a fussy pouffy mane that was reminiscent of Julia Roberts' wedding confection in "Steel Magnolias" or Lion-O from "Thundercats." Let's just say it didn't win points with fans.
Some viewers were unimpressed with Miley Cyrus's dress as well
Miley Cyrus has transformed herself over the years from a pop princess to a badass artist, and then a genuine superstar. Poised to collect an armful of hardware at the 2024 Grammys, she dressed the part in a daring warrior goddess-style ensemble. But her wild feathered hairstyle wasn't a wow factor. Among the commenters on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) was one who shrugged, "Love the dress just not the hair kind of giving me Barbarella vibes."
While Cyrus's dress generally got raves, there were naysayers about that as well. More than one snark referenced Gozer the Gozarian, the red-eyed god from the original "Ghostbusters." One writer said, "I adore her, but dang, this outfit has zero charm." Another remarked, "Geez, I can't help but wonder how much that set of strings cost her, or did she just borrow someone's fishing net and have some tassels added?" And a third writer was more brutal still: "How tacky. It's just a bikini draped with wire mesh studded with crystals."
Ah, well. If the former Hannah Montana star can buy herself flowers and take herself dancing, she can just as easily ignore the critics as she puts her latest awards on her trophy shelf.