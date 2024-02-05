Miley Cyrus Nailed The Revenge Dress At The 2024 Grammys But One Detail Blew It

The Grammys are as much about fashion as they are about music, and millions tune in not only to root for their favorite artists but also to see who rocked the red carpet style. The 2024 ceremony was no exception. Among the early arrivals was Miley Cyrus, who's on a break from touring, but not from making an impression. She arrived at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena in a gold mesh dress by Maison Margiela that left little to the imagination. Cyrus let the creation speak for itself by doing without any accessories other than a pair of matching gold strap heels. Her neutral eye and lip shades also served to draw attention to her outfit.

That said, what was up with her hair? A dress like that called for a chic slicked-back 'do, or perhaps a stunning gold headdress like the one Beyoncé wore at the 2017 Grammy awards show. After all, Cyrus was up for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers," her brutal nod to her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. But Cyrus opted for a fussy pouffy mane that was reminiscent of Julia Roberts' wedding confection in "Steel Magnolias" or Lion-O from "Thundercats." Let's just say it didn't win points with fans.