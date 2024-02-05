Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammy's Dress Has A Special Hidden Detail
If there's one thing that Taylor Swift is known for, it's leaving Easter eggs for her fans to spot ... and her music, of course. Swift loves adding hints and hidden messages to her music, her social media posts, and everything she does, for her fans to hypothesize about. So, there's just no way that she wore a clock choker to the 2024 Grammy Awards without setting it to a time that was some sort of hint; right? Well, plenty of Swifties certainly think so. But, what is the message she's trying to send? There are a few theories about that one.
To determine the message behind Swift's clock choker, the first thing to establish is what time it's set to. And, different fans have different opinions about that. Within an hour of Swift hitting the red carpet donning the necklace in question, there were quite a few posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, discussing the jewelry's meaning. Some posts asserted that the clock is set to midnight, while others suggested that both hands are pointing to the three. Of course, both of these possible times have very different meanings.
What Swift's clock choker may mean about her next album
If Taylor Swift's clock choker is set to midnight, then that's not exactly a surprise. Swift's most recent original album was, of course, called "Midnights," which won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys. So, it could just be a cheeky nod to her album. But, knowing Swift, a big hint may be more likely than a simple reference. In 2019, Swift lost the rights to her music to record executive, Scooter Braun. She has since been rerecording all of her albums. Swift's rerecorded albums have been a major success, and she still has more to record. Many fans believe that her version of her album, "Reputation," is the next one she'll be releasing, and some fans believe that the clock choker confirms it.
In the music video for "Karma," Swift holds a cup of coffee with a clock pattern in the foam. She holds one side of the cup with a blue-painted fingernail and the other side with a black fingernail. The black fingernail is positioned next to the three, and it just so happens that black is the signature color of "Reputation." If Swift's clock choker is set to 3:15, some fans believe that this is a hint that the clock in the video would be pointing toward that black fingernail. By the same token, Swift loves to include hints in dates. Maybe she'll drop her new album on March 15th? Time will tell — no pun intended.