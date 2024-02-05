Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammy's Dress Has A Special Hidden Detail

If there's one thing that Taylor Swift is known for, it's leaving Easter eggs for her fans to spot ... and her music, of course. Swift loves adding hints and hidden messages to her music, her social media posts, and everything she does, for her fans to hypothesize about. So, there's just no way that she wore a clock choker to the 2024 Grammy Awards without setting it to a time that was some sort of hint; right? Well, plenty of Swifties certainly think so. But, what is the message she's trying to send? There are a few theories about that one.

To determine the message behind Swift's clock choker, the first thing to establish is what time it's set to. And, different fans have different opinions about that. Within an hour of Swift hitting the red carpet donning the necklace in question, there were quite a few posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, discussing the jewelry's meaning. Some posts asserted that the clock is set to midnight, while others suggested that both hands are pointing to the three. Of course, both of these possible times have very different meanings.