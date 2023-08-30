Taylor Swift Worried Her Rerecorded Songs Would Be An Embarrassing Flop

For many artists, their inner critic sticks around no matter how successful they might become — and international pop icon and millionaire Taylor Swift is certainly no exception. Footage of Taylor Swift and fellow singer-songwriter Maren Morris performing in Chicago posted on Twitter shows Swift revealing her true thoughts (and concerns) about her string of rerecorded albums.

While speaking about Morris' work on Swift's first rerecorded release, "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," Swift thanked Morris for agreeing to work on the album because "nobody knew if this was going to be, like, a success or a very embarrassing project. It could have been very embarrassing for you," Swift said with a laugh.

Swift's big news for "Fearless" fans first broke in February 2021 when Swift announced on Good Morning America that she would be releasing a new version of her Romeo and Juliet-inspired 2008 hit "Love Story" ahead of the full "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" album drop. And as sales and streaming records would later show, Swift's worries were all unfounded.