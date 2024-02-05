Celine Dion's Surprise 2024 Grammys Appearance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

In April 2022, Céline Dion announced on Instagram that she would be rescheduling dates on her upcoming European tour due to "health issues." Then, in an emotional video posted just a few months later, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer revealed she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Dion's heartbreaking diagnosis resulted in her canceling the tour dates mentioned above indefinitely.

The iconic singer's public appearances in the months since have been rare, with Dion sharing only a handful of moments with her son on social media and popping up briefly in the rom-com "Love Again." Fans have understandably expressed concern over the Oscar winner's health, and before her diagnosis, they questioned Dion's wellness due to significant weight loss.

As a result, it was a pleasant surprise when she walked up on stage to present the trophy for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards, an award she won in 1997 for "Falling Into You." The singer looked fabulous, and everyone took notice.