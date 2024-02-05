Celine Dion's Surprise 2024 Grammys Appearance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
In April 2022, Céline Dion announced on Instagram that she would be rescheduling dates on her upcoming European tour due to "health issues." Then, in an emotional video posted just a few months later, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer revealed she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Dion's heartbreaking diagnosis resulted in her canceling the tour dates mentioned above indefinitely.
The iconic singer's public appearances in the months since have been rare, with Dion sharing only a handful of moments with her son on social media and popping up briefly in the rom-com "Love Again." Fans have understandably expressed concern over the Oscar winner's health, and before her diagnosis, they questioned Dion's wellness due to significant weight loss.
As a result, it was a pleasant surprise when she walked up on stage to present the trophy for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards, an award she won in 1997 for "Falling Into You." The singer looked fabulous, and everyone took notice.
The singer looked happy and healthy
The week before her Grammys appearance, Céline Dion shared on Instagram that a documentary about her ongoing health battle was due to be released on Amazon Prime Video. "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," she wrote. The award-winning singer also talked about her fans, and working to get back in performance mode. The Grammys appear to be step one in reminding the public she's still here, and she's almost ready.
As Dion stepped onto the stage, the audience rose to give her cheers and a standing ovation. The "Because You Loved Me" hitmaker was gracious and expressed her love and gratitude for being present. Fans could not have been happier to see her and they were in awe of her healthy glow. "Céline Dion looks so damn good, sounds so damn good," wrote one commenter on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She looks just beautiful," gushed another about the "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" singer's 2024 Grammy moment. And a third put it succinctly: "The Queen is back."