A Look Back At Rihanna And Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored Fling
Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored romance has been the subject of intense speculation and tabloid fascination for years. The two global icons, both celebrated in their respective fields, were spotted together at various events and parties, fueling rumors of a more-than-friendly relationship that seemingly began in 2015 with an alleged steamy hookup at a star-studded event.
When chatter of their romance was at its height, both Rihanna and DiCaprio denied they were dating. As the "Rude Boy" singer told Hello! magazine, in 2015, "I'm so busy right now that I just don't have a lot of time to offer to a man, so it wouldn't even be fair to be thinking of pulling somebody else into this life" (via Complex). A representative for DiCaprio also clarified to Harper's Bazaar, "Leo is and has been single for some time."
Still, their occasional public appearances together and reports of cozy interactions have kept the gossip mill churning. It's been years since the alleged relationship supposedly began, and both parties have moved on to their new partners. Still, Rihanna and DiCaprio's rumored fling was undoubtedly a topic of interest for quite some time and remains so in certain quarters too.
They were spotted allegedly making out at the Playboy Mansion
Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio set off talks of a relationship in January 2015 when they were both attending designer Nikki Erwin's 30th birthday. The event was held at the swanky Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, and two sources claimed to TMZ that DiCaprio and Rihanna were kissing openly in front of the other guests. However, at least one pal of the Oscar-winning actor asserted that the make-out session never occurred. By March of that year, Rihanna and DiCaprio were actively denying dating rumors, though their kissing sessions reportedly didn't stop there.
The following year, the two were once again spotted kissing, only this time it was in Paris. Witnesses spotted DiCaprio and Rihanna making out inside the L'Etoile club. The "Revenant" star was in the city for the premiere of the movie. However, an insider insisted to TMZ that the alleged smooch was simply the angle of the photo. No matter what happened during that night out, it seems the pair were still hanging out a year after their first sighting.
DiCaprio sued a French outlet for a nasty pregnancy rumor
The speculations revolving around Leonardo DiCaprio and Rihanna hit a messy point when the French magazine Oops! claimed that DiCaprio had impregnated the singer and further divulged that he was unwilling to raise the child with her. This information was untrue, prompting the renowned Hollywood actor to file a lawsuit against the publication. A French court ruled in DiCaprio's favor, ordering Oops! magazine to pay €8,000 in damages and compelling them to publish a retraction while also acknowledging their defeat in court.
It's unknown why Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio stopped hanging out. Nevertheless, both are in relationships that appear to be thriving. Rihanna has been with rapper A$AP Rocky since at least 2020 and has welcomed two sons with him. DiCaprio has been rumored to be dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti since 2023, adding another successful woman to his impressive dating history.